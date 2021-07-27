Evacuation order replaced by alert for Big Stick Lake fire in the Chilcotin

The evacuation alert is effective Tuesday, July 27 for the Big Stick Lake fire area, downgraded from an order. (Cariboo Regional District image)

An evacuation order for the Big Stick Lake fire area #3 in the Chilcotin was downgraded to an alert on Tuesday, July 27.

The area had been under evacuation order as of July 10, and expanded on July 13.

In issuing the alert, the Cariboo Regional District, in a news release, said residents must still be prepared to evacuate if it is required.

“Due to ongoing fire control activities, access to some areas may be limited and is at the discretion of check-point personnel,” the released noted.

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) in a July 27 update for the Cariboo Fire Centre (CFC) described the fire as 7,321 hectares in size.

Winds and warmer weather increased the fire behaviour, but helicopter bucketing operations helped cool hot spots to ensure the fire remained inside the containment lines.

“Firefighters conducted a planned ignition to remove remaining fuels on the southwestern flank. Almost all fuels have been removed up to the fire guard except for a portion of the south- eastern flank. Mop up of priority areas on the north flank will continue to occur with the utilization of direct attack tactics with support of helicopter bucketing operations.”

The Hotnarko Creek wildfire is 1,500 hectares and classified as being held.

BCWS said firefighters have completed a 100-foot blackline along the north and east flank of the fire.

On Tuesday, they will continue to identify visible smoke and establish a 100-foot blackline along the edge of the southeastern flank to further reinforce the guard.

“Blackline means that the crews have burned either by hand or aerial ignitions, burning from the fire guard in 100 feet towards the fire,” CFC fire information officer Madison Smith explained. “This is to remove unburnt fuel between the guard and the fire perimeter.”

A scan was completed Monday evening to identify hot spots, which crews will prioritize.

The CRD lifted the evacuation alert for the Anahim Lake area area on Monday, July 26 that was issued July 12.

