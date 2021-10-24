Evacuation order partially lifted at Green Acres Mobile Home Park in Williams Lake

The city of Williams Lake said repairs to the exposed sanitary sewer main will begin early next week.(Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Almost a month after the city of Williams Lake issued an evacuation order for six properties at the Green Acres Mobile Home Park due to land slippage concerns, residents living in four of those properties were allowed to go home as of noon Saturday, October 23, 2021.

Two properties still remain under evacuation order. Those properties require further remedial works, noted the city in a news release. The remainder of the park has been downgraded to an evacuation alert.

The decision was made following preliminary results from a geotechnical report, said the city.

The City of Williams Lake activated its Emergency Operations Centre and declared a State of Local Emergency on September 28, 2021 at a level 2 after becoming aware of the land slippage.

“Emergency Support Services has ensured displaced residents are provided with lodging and food; at this time it will continue to assist residents from the two properties still on evacuation order,” noted the city.

“Repairs to the exposed sanitary sewer main will begin early next week. The City will continue to work with residents placed under evacuation order and will provide updates as the situation evolves.”

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake