Evacuation order lifted for second Frizzi Road property

An evacuation order for a property at 4015 Frizzi Road has been rescinded by the City of Williams Lake.
The move comes after a geotechnical report determined the risk to life and safety has diminished, the City noted in a news release Tuesday.
Earlier in June, another evacuation order was lifted for the property at 4013 Frizzi Road.
Nine other properties remain under the initial evacuation order issued on April 24, 2020 when a state of local emergency was declared due to high water flows in the river valley below Frizzi Road.
Those high flows resulted in destabilized slopes, ruptured sewer pipes, damaged bridges and roads.
The rescinded property at 4015 Frizzi Road may be subject to an alert or order should the situation change.
