An evacuation order in effect since April 24 has been lifted for another property on Frizzi Road in Williams Lake. Nine remain under the order. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Evacuation order lifted for second Frizzi Road property

The order went into effect on April 26, 2020 due to high water flows in the river valley

An evacuation order for a property at 4015 Frizzi Road has been rescinded by the City of Williams Lake.

The move comes after a geotechnical report determined the risk to life and safety has diminished, the City noted in a news release Tuesday.

Earlier in June, another evacuation order was lifted for the property at 4013 Frizzi Road.

Read more: City partially rescinds evacuation order for Frizzi Road

Nine other properties remain under the initial evacuation order issued on April 24, 2020 when a state of local emergency was declared due to high water flows in the river valley below Frizzi Road.

Those high flows resulted in destabilized slopes, ruptured sewer pipes, damaged bridges and roads.

The rescinded property at 4015 Frizzi Road may be subject to an alert or order should the situation change.


Williams Lake

