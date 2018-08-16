Evacuation order issued for properties in Dean River North area

The CRD has issued an Evacuation Order for 62 properties in the Dean River North area

Effective immediately, the Cariboo Regional District has issued an Evacuation Order for 62 properties in the Dean River North area, including the Itcha Ilgachuz Provincial Park. An Evacuation Alert remains in place for the Dean River North area.

Due to immediate danger, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action.

The evacuation route is Highway 20 to Williams Lake.

Register at the ESS Reception Centre at Lake City Secondary Campus at 640 Carson Drive in Williams Lake. Please note, if you have a primary residence outside of the evacuation order, you will not be eligible for Emergency Support Services (ESS).

The evacuation order area includes 57 properties in the Cariboo Regional District and five properties on Ulkatcho First Nation. The evacuation alert area now includes seven properties in the Cariboo Regional District and one property on the Ulkatcho First Nation.

View a map of the affected areas here: https://bit.ly/2OC6wKU

Use the CRD’s online interactive map to see all the areas on evacuation alert or order and the wildfires in the area: https://bit.ly/2tcpS1e (there may be a delay before the map is updated)

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO IF UNDER EVACUATION ORDER:

You must leave the area immediately.

Close all windows and doors.

Do not shut off your natural gas if you receive an evacuation order. For more information visit www.fortisbc.com.

Close gates (latch) but do not lock.

Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help.

Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and keys) only if they are immediately available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

Do not use more vehicles then you have to.

Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.

Register at the Lake City Secondary Campus at 640 Carson Drive in Williams Lake.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO WHEN AN ALERT IS IN EFFECT:

An Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be required.

Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

Upon notification of an alert, you should be prepared for the evacuation order by:

Having a plan to transport all family members or co-workers outside of the area, should the area be brought under evacuation order.

Keeping essential items readily available for a quick departure; including medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependents and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc).

Ensuring that any dependents are prepared for departure.

Moving pets and livestock to a safe area.

Ensuring that you have accommodation options for your family, if possible. A Reception Centre will be made available if required.

Monitoring reliable news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of Reception Centres and the CRD’s channels on Facebook and cariboord.ca.

Further information will be issued as it becomes available. Please visit the CRD Emergency Operations Facebook page at facebook.com/CRDEmergencyOperations as well as the CRD website at cariboord.ca/emergency. For more information contact the CRD’s public information line at 1-866-759-4977 (8:00am – 10:00 pm daily).

Residents are strongly encouraged to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding Evacuation Alerts and Orders: https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085612292#/signup