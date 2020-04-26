Evacuation order issued for one property at McLeese Lake due to flooding

The CRD said the residents have already left the area

A property adjacent to Highway 97 and Forglen Road has been evacuated in McLeese Lake due to flooding Sunday, April 26. (Steve Forseth photo)

An evacuation order is in effect for one property at McLeese Lake due to flooding.

The Cariboo Regional District said Sunday evening in a new release the resident had already left the property which is located at Highway 97 and Forglen Road.

CRD Area D director Steve Forseth who visited the area earlier Sunday and agreed to share his photographs.

There is also continued maintenance of Highway 97 in both directions between Soda Creek Townsite Road and Duckworth Lake for .1 kilometres.

DriveBC notes travellers can expect single-lane alternating traffic and delays.

Read more: Drive BC reacts to flooding with additional side-road closure updates

news@wltribune.com