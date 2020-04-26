A property adjacent to Highway 97 and Forglen Road has been evacuated in McLeese Lake due to flooding Sunday, April 26. (Steve Forseth photo)

Evacuation order issued for one property at McLeese Lake due to flooding

The CRD said the residents have already left the area

An evacuation order is in effect for one property at McLeese Lake due to flooding.

The Cariboo Regional District said Sunday evening in a new release the resident had already left the property which is located at Highway 97 and Forglen Road.

CRD Area D director Steve Forseth who visited the area earlier Sunday and agreed to share his photographs.

There is also continued maintenance of Highway 97 in both directions between Soda Creek Townsite Road and Duckworth Lake for .1 kilometres.

DriveBC notes travellers can expect single-lane alternating traffic and delays.

Read more: Drive BC reacts to flooding with additional side-road closure updates

news@wltribune.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Death is so real:’ Immigrant group says meat workers afraid after plant closure

Just Posted

BREAKING: City urges residents to stop using water Sunday afternoon after sewage line break

High water volumes in the river valley to blame

Evacuation order issued for one property at McLeese Lake due to flooding

The CRD said the residents have already left the area

Williams Lake Harvest Fair cancelled for 2020

President Tammy Tugnum said the 43rd annual event will not happen due to COVID-19

CRD issues evacuation alert for six more properties near Hawkes Creek and Likely Road due to flooding

The alerts were issued Sunday, April 26

Rose Lake ranchers don hip waders to work in flooded fields

Water levels are historical for the 127 year-old ranch

Trudeau says too early to discuss ‘immunity passports’ for people recovered from COVID

Trudeau said recovery plans do not hinge on people being immune to catching COVID-19 twice

Gloves and masks become problem litter as COVID-19 prompts people to cover up

Vancouver’s director of zero waste and resource recovery says the city is experiencing medical litter

Funerals and tributes for Nova Scotia victims, one week after mass shooting

The shooter killed 22 people across northern Nova Scotia

B.C. will ‘have to find a way’ for families to visit seniors in longterm care: advocate

There are currently 19 outbreaks at care homes in B.C.

‘You are not alone’: B.C. pledges $500K to help family caregivers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Family caregivers can get support by calling 211 or 1-877-520-3267

Black Press Media winners shine at B.C. and Yukon journalism awards

Publications received nods in dozens of categories

Caravan demonstrates outside Maple Ridge prisons

Two rural jails are latest to see protesters calling for release of inmates amid COVID pandemic

Vancouver Island RCMP respond to motorcyclist riding bike with ‘likeness’ to a police vehicle

“It is very upsetting seeing this copycat after what has happened in Portapique”

Canada’s top doctor says measures ‘starting to pay off’, even as COVID-19 deaths near 2,500

A total of 45,791 Canadians have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

Most Read