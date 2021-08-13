Evacuation order issued for Moose Valley due to Flat Lake wildfire

An evacuation alert was issued for the Moose Valley area on Friday, Aug. 13. (Cariboo Regional District).

The Cariboo Regional District has issued an evacuation order for 13 parcels in Moose Valley area due to the Flat Lake wildfire.

The order, issued on Friday, Aug. 13, covers 10,659 hectares and replaces a portion of the Flat Lake North Area alert issued on July 16 and a portion of the Flat Lake-Green Lake Area alert issued on Aug. 7.

Residents are asked to evacuate via the Gustafson Lake FSR to 100 Mile House.

“Due to immediate danger to life safety due to fire, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action,” the CRD said in a statement.

An Emergency Service Centre (ESS) has been set up at the 100 Mile House Community Hall, 265 Birch Ave.

BC Wildfire said it conducted planned aerial and hand ignition on the north edge of the fire perimeter in the area south of Moose Valley Park, between Gustafsen and Holden Lake, Thursday that “went very successfully in removing unburnt fuels between the fire perimeter and pre-determined control lines (roads and machine guards).

“This brought the fire perimeter to more easily accessible locations where ground crews can safely work and deliver water directly to the fire’s edge,” a BCWS update said. “Firefighters worked into the evening to patrol and conduct mop up operations along the new fire perimeter.”

Heavy equipment was expected to continue today, Friday, to build the line tighter to the fire perimeter while it remains safe to do so on the northwestern and northern flank of the fire. Firefighters will also continue implementing direct attack methods on the west flank with the use of small-scaled hand ignitions to remove unburnt fuels along newly constructed control lines, according to the update.

The Flat Lake fire was most recently estimated at 62,895 hectares.

More to come.



