Evacuation order issued for 17 parcels of land south of Tatla Lake

An evacuation order has been issued for the Twist Creek west of Williams Lake. (CRD map)An evacuation order has been issued for the Twist Creek west of Williams Lake. (CRD map)
Smoke can be seen from the Twist Creek wildfire Sunday, Sept. 10. (Christoph Gisler photo)Smoke can be seen from the Twist Creek wildfire Sunday, Sept. 10. (Christoph Gisler photo)

An evacuation order has been issued for 17 parcels in the Twist Creek area south of Tatla Lake.

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) issued the order at noon, Monday, Sept. 11 and replaces the alert which was issued Aug. 31.

The Twist Creek wildfire is currently about 70 hectares and was discovered on Aug. 27.

Increased fire activity Sunday, Sept. 10 was captured by residents in the area and posted to social media, showing smoke rising from the area.

Members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action, noted the CRD.

The evacuation route is for residents to travel north on Bluff Lake Road to Highway 20; follow Highway 20 east to Williams Lake.

Evacuees can access Emergency Support Services (ESS) by self-registering using the Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) tool at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/. Evacuees can also call 250-267-4861 to register.

