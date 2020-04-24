Evacuation order issued due to flooding for properties in Miocene/Rose Lake area

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) issued an evacuation order for Hawks Creek – Horsefly Road on Friday, April 24 at 6 p.m.
The order was made due to flooding in the area.
The Evacuation Order is in effect for the following area:
3451, 3453, 3467, 3475 Horsefly Road.
The evacuation route is south on Horsefly Road.
WHAT YOU SHOULD DO WHEN ORDERED TO EVACUATE:
• You must leave the area immediately
• Close all windows and doors
• Do not shut off your natural gas
• Close gates (latch) but do not lock
• Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help
• Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and Keys) only if they are immediately
available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.
• Do not use more vehicles than you have to.
• Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.
• Register with Emergency Social Support Services (ESS). 1-866-759-4977
