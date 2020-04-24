The Cariboo Regional District issued an evacuation order Friday, April 24, for properties 3451, 3453, 3467 and 3475 Horsefly Road. (CRD map)

Evacuation order issued due to flooding for properties in Miocene/Rose Lake area

The Cariboo Regional District issued the order for Hawks Creek – Horsefly Road Friday, April 24

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) issued an evacuation order for Hawks Creek – Horsefly Road on Friday, April 24 at 6 p.m.

The order was made due to flooding in the area.

The Evacuation Order is in effect for the following area:

3451, 3453, 3467, 3475 Horsefly Road.

The evacuation route is south on Horsefly Road.

Read More: State of emergency declared in Williams Lake due to flooding, erosion in River Valley

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO WHEN ORDERED TO EVACUATE:

• You must leave the area immediately

• Close all windows and doors

• Do not shut off your natural gas

• Close gates (latch) but do not lock

• Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help

• Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and Keys) only if they are immediately

available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

• Do not use more vehicles than you have to.

• Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.

• Register with Emergency Social Support Services (ESS). 1-866-759-4977

