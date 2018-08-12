CRD map.

Evacuation order for 66 properties in Lang Lake and Murphy Lake area downgraded to alert

Evacuated residents may return to the area

The evacuation order for 66 properties in the Lang Lake and Murphy Lake areas has been downgraded to an alert.

The Cariboo Regional District said in a release that affected residents may now return to the area.

Firefighting activity continues in the area the CRD is urging residents to stay away from active wildfire areas.

Returning residents remain under alert and the CRD recommends remaining prepared for a potential evacuation order.

-Here are some of the ways you can stay prepared:

-Have a plan to transport all family members or co-workers outside the area, should the area be brought back under evacuation order.

-Keep essential items readily available for a quick departure, including medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependents and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc).

-Ensure that any dependents are prepared for departure.

-Ensure pets and livestock remain in a safe area.

-Ensure you have accommodation options for your family, if possible. A Reception Centre will be made available again if required.

-Monitor reliable news sources for evacuation order information. Further information will be issued as it becomes available.

You can also register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System or download the CRD’s re-entry information.

beth.audet@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Highway 97 reopens at Clinton, Cache Creek following mudslide activity
Next story
U.S. flight museum founder ID’ed as pilot in Abbotsford International Airshow crash

Just Posted

Evacuation order for 66 properties in Lang Lake and Murphy Lake area downgraded to alert

Evacuated residents may return to the area

SPCA relocates animals from Quesnel, Williams Lake due to evacuation alerts

50 animals from Quesnel and 60 from Williams Lake were transferred as a precaution

Active wildfires in the Cariboo, Aug. 13

A comprehensive list of all noteworthy fires in the Cariboo Fire Centre on Monday, Aug. 13

USW mill workers in Williams Lake and B.C. Interior vote 93 per cent for strike

Union president says it is “early in the game” but vote gives bargaining committee strong mandate

Special air quality statement continues for Williams Lake Monday Tuesday

The air quality index has dropped from Sunday’s 10-plus very high risk to seven and high risk

A look at B.C. wildfire smoke from space

NASA provides a timelapse of smoke covering B.C. from space

B.C. Wildfires 2018: Province calls for federal aid

More fires have burned in B.C. already this year than did in all of 2017

Kayak in Indian Arm waters off B.C.’s Deep Cove and feast on famous doughnuts

About a half hour drive from Vancouver, Deep Cove is a great kayaking spot for locals and tourists

Child, 4, attacked by cougar near Fernie

The BC Conservation Officer Service said it happened while the family was fishing

Trans Mountain pipeline protesters practise resisting police at Camp Cloud

Last week, a Supreme Court judge granted the City of Burnaby an injunction ordering protesters to remove everything from the site

Gun used in Fredericton killings is legal, man had licence

Police Chief Leanne Fitch said the long gun is commonly available for purchase, and is not a prohibited or restricted weapon

Ontario will sell pot online when legalization comes in the fall

There are further plans to have pot in private retail stores in early 2019

Woman missing after car swept away by mudslide near Cache Creek

A search is now underway for Valerie Morris, who has been missing since the afternoon of August 11.

VIDEO: B.C. city to host Western Regional Quidditch Championship in 2019

The fictional game in the Harry Potter series has become popular around the world, with 600 athletes in Canada alone

Most Read