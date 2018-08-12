Evacuation order for 66 properties in Lang Lake and Murphy Lake area downgraded to alert

Evacuated residents may return to the area

The evacuation order for 66 properties in the Lang Lake and Murphy Lake areas has been downgraded to an alert.

The Cariboo Regional District said in a release that affected residents may now return to the area.

Firefighting activity continues in the area the CRD is urging residents to stay away from active wildfire areas.

Evacuation order downgraded to alert for the 66 properties in the Lang Lake and Murphy Lake areas. Residents can return to the area. Details: https://t.co/lKT3I2jnWZ pic.twitter.com/Piw2QDTOtH — CRD (@CaribooRD) August 13, 2018

Returning residents remain under alert and the CRD recommends remaining prepared for a potential evacuation order.

-Here are some of the ways you can stay prepared:

-Have a plan to transport all family members or co-workers outside the area, should the area be brought back under evacuation order.

-Keep essential items readily available for a quick departure, including medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependents and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc).

-Ensure that any dependents are prepared for departure.

-Ensure pets and livestock remain in a safe area.

-Ensure you have accommodation options for your family, if possible. A Reception Centre will be made available again if required.

-Monitor reliable news sources for evacuation order information. Further information will be issued as it becomes available.

You can also register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System or download the CRD’s re-entry information.

