The McKay Creek fire near Pavilion on July 1, 2021. (Ejah Nyman photo - submitted)

The McKay Creek fire near Pavilion on July 1, 2021. (Ejah Nyman photo - submitted)

Evacuation order downgraded to alert for Pavilion Lake

McKay Creek wildfire continues to burn nearby

An evacuation order for Pavilion Lake and the west Pavilion area has been downgraded to an alert as BC Wildfire crews make progressive on the McKay Creek wildfire.

The alert remains in effect for:

  • West Pavilion Road from the 14 km mark to the SLRD border with Thompson-Nicola Regional District
  • Pavilion-Clinton Road, between Hwy 99 and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District
  • Carson Ranch Road
  • Pearl Lake Road
  • Shinta Road
  • Pavilion Ferry Road

The McKay Creek fire is an estimated 22,000 hectares in size 13 kilometers north of Lillooet, according to BC Wildfire Service.

More details are expected on this blaze later Saturday.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
‘The heavens opened up’: Invermere hit with flash-flooding, hail as southern B.C. burns
Next story
THE LATEST: Deka Lake wildfire in Cariboo sparks evacuation alert

Just Posted

Smoky highways along the Highway 24 corridor. (Angie Mindus photo - Black Press Media)
Firefighters continue to battle blazes across Cariboo

Joan Boates (from left), Ken Hopkins, Denny Reid, Bob Leckie, Williams Lake Mayor Herb Gardner and Gil McCall celebrate the official opening of CKWL in 1964. (Public domain photo)
HAPHAZARD HISTORY: The early days of Cariboo Radio

Lori Sellars is the executive director at Three Corners Health Society. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
’Remembering Our Wholeness,’: Three Corners Health Services Society launches new series

Firefighters assess a fire over Watch Lake Road Wednesday evening. Another fire has been reported further north as of Friday evening. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Wildfires pop up north of Watch Lake and near Canim Lake General Store