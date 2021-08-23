Evacuation alerts lifted for Flat Lake, Moose Valley North

The Cariboo Regional District on Monday, Aug. 23 lifted the evacuation alerts for the Flat Lake and Moose Valley areas.

BC Wildfire Service made the recommendation to rescind all evacuation orders and alerts that pertain to the Flat Lake wildfire with the exception of a small portion near Gustafson Lake FSR (1100 Rd) and Holding Lake that will remain on evacuation alert. The CRD has also rescinded the order for Moose Valley South area, which now remains on alert.

BC Wildfire information officer Madison Smith said the decision to rescind the alerts followed cooler temperatures and precipitation in the area over the weekend.

“The weather is supposed to remain like this for the foreseeable future,” she said. “The cooler weather is definitely the trend.”

She said firefighters have made good progress on the fire to the south and east and are now focusing on the north, northwest and northeast flanks, where there has been the most activity over the past few weeks.

BC Wildfire said on the northern flank, the Gustafson Lake FSR (1100 Rd) up to the 37 kilometers has been widened, along with the Helena Lake North FSR located to the northeast of Moose Valley Park. Heavy equipment on Monday was expected to use direct attack methods from the Holden Lake area, moving northwest to the tip of the fire perimeter north of Moose Val ley Park along the Moose Valley Road.

Firefighters were also expected to continue to conduct mop-up operations up to 25 ft in the areas where planned ignition had occurred Aug. 18-19 and 21, starting on the west side and working their way north towards the Gustafson Lake FSR (1100 Rd), according to the latest BC Wildfire update.

Heavy equipment will be working east of a planned ignition Sunday to re-establish the current containment line. Danger tree assessments and falling will occur, where it is required.

A planned ignition expected to occur Sunday on the northeastern flank did not happen due to the rain and high relative humidity in the area.

“Heavy equipment will continue to utilize direct attack methods along the fire perimeter in the northeastern corner near Valentine Lake to establish a fuel-free guard,” the update said. “Firefighters will work behind heavy equipment along the line to conduct mop-up operations up to 50ft to support guard construction in this area working towards the northern flank.”

The Flat Lake wildfire is estimated at 73,779 hectares and is still classified as out of control. Residents are encouraged to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding evacuation alerts and orders.

The CRD reminds residents to be prepared for the potential of a future evacuation order or alert on short notice as local governments may not have time to go door-to-door. To ensure public safety, residents are also asked to stay out of fire-affected areas and obey all warning and hazard signs.

For rural properties, residents should be aware there may be danger trees in wildfire-affected areas. Homeowners and private landowners are recommended to work with an insurance agency to have an assessment done by a qualified arborist on their private property.

More to come.



