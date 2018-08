The CRD lifted alerts previously placed on 454 properties

The Cariboo Regional District lifted two evacuation alerts for 454 properties in the Lang Lake/Murphy Lake, Hawkins Lake and Eagle Creek area.

The CRD said in a release that, “Firefighting crews have made good progress in the two fires in the Lang Lake area.”

The Lang Lake fire is now 100 per cent guarded and 70 per cent contained.

The CRD continues to ask the public to stay away from areas affected by wildfires for their own safety.

