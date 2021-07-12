Evacuation alert lifted for Deka, Judson Road

The Cariboo Regional District has lifted an evacuation alert for Deka Lake and Judson Road.

The alert had been issued on July 7 after the CRD lifted an evacuation order to allow residents to return home.

Firefighters continue to mop up the 650-hectare wildfire southwest of Deka Lake, cooling hot spots on the fire perimeter, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service. Some resources are beginning demobilization and are being reassigned to other fires in the vicinity.

The regional district advises residents to be prepared in the event that the area receives a future evacuation order or alert on short notice. “Local governments may not have time to go door to door should a new evacuation order be issued,” the CRD said in a release.

Residents are also urged to stay out of fire-affected areas and obey all warning and hazard signs. Those in rural properties affected by wildfire should also be aware there may be danger trees and homeowners and private landowners are recommended to work with an insurance agency to have an assessment done by a qualified arborist on their private property.



