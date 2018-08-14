Evacuation alert lifted for 57 properties in Houseman Road area

The Houseman wildfire is now considered being held and is 100 per cent contained

The Cariboo Regional District has lifted the evacuation alert for 57 properties in the Houseman Road area.

The Houseman wildfire is now considered being held and is 100 per cent contained.

In a release and on Twitter, the CRD attributed this good news to recent rain plus the combined efforts of BC Wildfire Service crews, the Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department and contract crews.

#Evacuation alert lifted in Houseman Rd area, thanks to joint firefighting efforts. 108 VFD delivered SPU trailer to Forest Grove VFD who has been working with #BCwildfire crews on the Houseman Rd fire. Details: https://t.co/uQ6rFladsX pic.twitter.com/b50FMK2P8a — CRD (@CaribooRD) August 14, 2018

The CRD continues to ask people to stay out of fire affected areas and obey warning and hazard signs for their own safety.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.