With the exception of one property on Pigeon Road adjacent to Borland Creek as seen here below on the right, evacuation orders have been changed to alerts in the 150 Mile House area by the CRD. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Evacuation alert lifted for 150 Mile House Borland Creek area

Evacuation orders also changee to alerts for Hawkes Creek areas on Likely and Horsefly Roads

The Cariboo Regional District has lifted the evacuation alert for 150 Mile House — Borland Creek area residents that was issued on April 22, 2020.

An evacuation order remains on one property in the area adjacent to the creek on Pigeon Road.

There is still high water and flooding in the area and residents are urged to use caution.

The CRD noted an evacuation alert or order may need to be reissued due to flooding activity and residents must remain prepared.

Earlier Wednesday, the CRD also downgraded the Hawkes Creek-Likely Road and Hawkes Creek-Horsefly Road evacuation orders to alert.

Residents throughout the CRD are reminded to use caution as banks of rivers, streams or washout areas may be unstable and dangerous. Please stay away from fast flowing water, as well as road washouts.

Read more: People need to stay away from all waterway banks in the Cariboo region: CRD Chair

Residents are asked to contact the CRD’s emergency operations centre if they have concerns about flooding or need sand or sandbags.

“It is the homeowner’s responsibility to undertake temporary and permanent flood protection works to protect their home and property,” the CRD noted in a news statement.

Residents are encouraged to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding evacuation alerts and orders: member.everbridge.net/index/453003085612292#/signup.

For Cariboo Regional District information, please visit cariboord.ca or facebook.com/CRDEmergencyOperations or @CaribooRD or call the CRD’s emergency information line at 1-866-759-4977 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. daily).

Read more: Cariboo landscape is changing as freshet evolves: MOTI manager


news@wltribune.com
