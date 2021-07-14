Evacuation alert issued for properties near Barnes Lake

Properties in Electoral Areas ‘I’ and ‘J’ are on evacuation alert.

An evacuation alert has been issued in Electoral Areas ‘I’ and ‘J’ (Submitted photo)

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation alert for 675 properties in Electoral Areas ‘I’ (Blue Sky Country) and ‘J’ (Copper Desert Country, due to the Tremont Creek wildfire, which is now 750 hectares in size. The alert is in effect as of 4:30 p.m., July 14.

The alert is in effect for all properties in Savona, Walhachin and Thompson Rivers Estates. Other properties affected can be found here.

The TNRD has issued the alert so residents can prepare to evacuate the property in the event an evacuation order is issued. As much notice as possible will be given, though changing conditions may result in short notice.

What you should do:

* Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area should an order be called while separated

* Pack essential item such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers, immediate care needs for dependents and, if time permits, keepsakes

* Prepare to move disabled persons, children and/or neighbours, if assistance is needed

* Prepare to take pets with you and move livestock to a safe area (if possible)

* Arrange transportation for all your household. Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles

* Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence, if possible

* Wait for an evacuation order to be issued before evacuating.

For more information, visit www.bcwildfire.ca and www.tnrd.ca/emergency-services.



