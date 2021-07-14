Evacuation alert issued for properties due to Flat Lake wildfire

The alert is for properties in TNRD Electoral Area “E”

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation alert for 650 more properties in Electoral Area “E,” five kilometres west of the Flat Lake wildfire. The alert is effective as of 6 p.m., July 14.

The alert is in effect for properties from 2345 Bluegoose Road, 83-109 Boulder Rd, 4415 Clinton-Loon Lake FSR, 81-1400 Green Lake South Rd, 5564-5588 Green Lake-Jim Lake FSR, 1350-2253 Hutchinson Rd, 1420-1475 Janzen Terr, 3480-3700 Little Green Lake Rd, 6820 Lost Valley Rd, 2440 McMahon Rd, 3640-6832 North Bonaparte Rd, 1-23 Point Rd, 2710-6664 Pressy Lake Rd, 6600-6680 Rayfield Rd, 2757-6525 Shore Court, 115-169 South Crest Rd and from 1410-1490 Thibert Rd. Other properties affected can be found here.

This is in addition to earlier evacuation alerts by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District for 24 properties in Electoral Area ‘E’ (Bonaparte Plateau) issued at 1 p.m.

That alert is in effect for properties at 2272-2288 Cunningham Road, 2760-2769 Dog Creek Rd, 1876-1948 Lake Dr, 3380-3600 Meadow Lake Rd. Other properties affected can be found here.

The TNRD has issued the alert so residents can prepare to evacuate the property in the event an evacuation order is issued. As much notice as possible will be given, though changing conditions may result in short notice.

What you should do:

* Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area should an order be called while separated

* Pack essential item such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers, immediate care needs for dependents and, if time permits, keepsakes

* Prepare to move disabled persons, children and/or neighbours, if assistance is needed

* Prepare to take pets with you and move livestock to a safe area (if possible)

* Arrange transportation for all your household. Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles

* Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence, if possible

* Wait for an evacuation order to be issued before evacuating.

For more information, visit www.bcwildfire.ca and www.tnrd.ca/emergency-services.

www.facebook.com

B.C. Wildfires 2021