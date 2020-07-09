Evacuation alert issued for one property 20 km north of Williams Lake

The alert was issued by the CRD late Thursday afternoon

An evacuation alert has been issued for one property on Kragbak Road, 20 kilometres north of Williams Lake. (CRD file image)

An evacuation alert was issued for a property 20 kilometres north of Williams Lake by the Cariboo Regional District Thursday, July 9.

The property, located at 4961 Kragbrak Road, backs onto Hawkes Creek, which had flooding issues earlier this spring.

With an evacuation alert, residents should be prepared to evacuate.

Residents are encouraged to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or e-mail regarding Evacuation Alerts and Orders.

The CRD noted in news release that more information will be provided once it becomes available.



