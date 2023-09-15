Evacuation alert issued for Horn Lake southwest of Tatla Lake

An evacuation alert has been issued for 28 parcels in the Horn Lake area southwest of Tatla Lake as of Friday afternoon, Sept. 15. (Cariboo Regional District map)

An evacuation alert has been issued Friday afternoon, Sept. 15 for 28 parcels in the Horn Lake area, southwest of Tatla Lake in the West Chilcotin.

The Cariboo Regional District Emergency Centre said in a news release the alert covers 5,228 hectares.

“Because of the potential danger to life and health, the Cariboo Regional District has issued an evacuation alert for for the area.”

The alert is north and adjacent of the evacuation orders issued for the Hell Raving Creek fire area and the Twist Creek fire area.

Residents are asked to prepare to evacuate it it should be required.

Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation.

With an alert in effect residents are asked to prepare for an evacuation order:

Have a plan to transport all family members or co-workers outside of the area, should the area be brought under evacuation order.

Keep essential items readily available for a quick departure; including medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependents and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc).

Ensure that any dependents or pets are prepared for departure.

Move pets and livestock to a safe area.

Ensure that you have accommodation options for your family, if possible. A Reception Centre will be made available if required.

In the event of an evacuation alert, do not turn off your natural gas. Visit FortisBC for information on being prepared in an emergency related to your natural gas connection.

Monitor reliable news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of Reception Centres, including CRD Facebook and website.

If you are on an evacuation ALERT, or if you have been displaced from your home due to an emergency, please self-register for Emergency Support Services. Self-Registration will reduce wait times for evacuees and assist in the referral process. https://ess.gov.bc.ca

Further information will be issued as it becomes available. Please visit the CRD Emergency Operations Facebook as well as the CRD website at cariboord.ca/EOC. For more information contact the CRD’s emergency information line at 1-866-759-4977 (8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. daily).

Residents are encourage to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding evacuation alerts and orders.

