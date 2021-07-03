Evacuation alert issued for Big Stick area west of Williams Lake

Big Stick Lake closed due to active wildfire, says Recreation Sites and Trails BC

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) issued an evacuation alert Saturday, July 3, for the Big Stick area approximately 270 kilometres west of Williams Lake as a result of fire activity.

BC Wildfire Service listed the fire discovered July 2, approximately four kilometres north of Big Stick Lake, as 70 hectares in size.

“Because of the potential danger to life and health, the CRD has issued an evacuation alert,” the notice read.

CRD manager of communications Chris Keam said 27 land parcels are impacted by the alert covering 328.7 hectares in the sparsely populated area.

Recreation Sites and Trails BC listed the Big Lake Recreation Site situated on the northern shore of Big Stick Lake closed “due to active wildfire in the area.”

Other alerts in place by the Cariboo Regional District include Canim Lake and Sulphurous Lake in the South Cariboo area.

Evacuation orders remain in place in Deka Lake and Judson Road, also in the South Cariboo area.

Keam encourages residents to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Notification System to receive alerts via text, call or email regarding evacuation alerts and orders. He also recommends individuals who are on evacuation alert or have been displaced from their homes due to an emergency to make sure they self-register for emergency support services.

