An evacuation alert has been issued for the Anahim Peak area Tuesday, July 25. (CRD image)

An evacuation alert has been issued for the Anahim Peak area Tuesday, July 25. (CRD image)

Evacuation alert issued for Anahim Peak area in West Chilcotin July 25

The alert covers 31,295 hectares

An evacuation alert has been issued for 30 parcels in the Anahim Peak Area, covering 32,295 hectares.

Areas within this latest alert includes Tezla Lake, Rainbow Lake, Andy Cahoose Meadow and Agodak Lake.

The Cariboo Regional District at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) issued the alert Tuesday, July 25 because of potential danger to life and death.

If you are on an evacuation alert, or if you have been displaced from your home due to an emergency, please self-register for Emergency Support Services.

Self-Registration will reduce wait times for evacuees and assist in the referral process. https://ess.gov.bc.ca

Further information will be issued as it becomes available.

Please visit the CRD Emergency Operations Facebook as well as the CRD website at cariboord.ca/EOC. For more information contact the CRD’s emergency information line at 1-866-759-4977 (8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. daily).

Residents are encourage to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding Evacuation Alerts and Orders.

Evacuation orders remain in place for another 38 parcels in the Anahim Peak area, the Gatcho Lake and Eliguk Lake areas.

READ MORE: EVACUATION ORDER: Anahim Peak wildfire area in the West Chilcotin

READ MORE: Weather helps BC Wildfire Service get a handle on Cariboo’s northwest fires


monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc wildfiresBreaking NewsCariboo Regional District

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BC Park Ranger authority appointed to Nuxalk, Kitasoo Xai’xais guardians

Just Posted

The Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre has issued an evacuation alert for the Anahim Peak area July 25. (CRD image)
Evacuation alert issued for Anahim Peak area in West Chilcotin July 25

A ceremony was held in Bella Coola for the Nuxalk Guardians, Kitasoo Xai'xais Guardians with BC Parks. (Government of B.C. photo)
BC Park Ranger authority appointed to Nuxalk, Kitasoo Xai’xais guardians

Aerial overview of Young Creek and Highway 20 on July 22, 2023. (BCWS photo)
Motorists asked not to stop for photos at Highway 20 fire west of Anahim Lake

The Branch Road wildfire (C11243) is now classified as Being Held at 1,350 hectares in size. This status change means that the wildfire is not expected to spread beyond predetermined boundaries under current conditions. (BCWS photo)
Weather helps BC Wildfire Service get a handle on Cariboo’s northwest fires