Wildfire at Pavilion sparks evacuation alert by Ts’kw’aylaxw First Nation

The fire is located about 43 kilometres from Ashcroft

An evacuation alert is in place for Pavilion Reserve #1 due to the South East Skwish Creek wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service map)

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Ts’kw’aylaxw First Nation for Pavilion Reserve #1 due to the South East Skwish Creek wildfire.

The alert was issued Tuesday, April 18 at 5:17 p.m. for the fire, located about 43 from Ashcroft. The fire was discovered at 1:39 p.m. April 18.

The South East Skwish Creek fire is currently about 20 hectares in size and is now listed as being held.

A travel advisory is in effect for Highway 99 between Industrial Pl and the end of Highway 99 for 75 km (Lillooet). DriveBC is reporting limited visibility with wildfire smoke in the area on Highway 99 between junction with Highway 12 and junction with Highway 97.

Fire suppression efforts are underway.

Those under an Evacuation Alert (PDF) should:

Follow all directions from local officials:

If you are in the area under Evacuation Alert, be ready to leave on short notice

Locate all family members and designate a meeting area

Pack essential items, such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers, immediate care needs for dependents, and, if time permits, keepsakes

Prepare to move disabled persons, children and/or neighbours, if assistance is needed

Prepare to take pets and livestock to a safe area, if possible

Arrange transportation for your household and fill the gas tanks of your personal vehicles

Wait for an Evacuation Order to be issued before evacuating

