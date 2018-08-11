Evacuation alert for Dean River North

The Cariboo Regional District has issued an evacuation alter for Dean River North affecting 65 properties.

Upon receiving an alert, residents should prepare by having a plan to transport all family members or co-workers outside of the area, should the area be brought under evacuation order, keeping essential items readily available for a quick departure; including medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependents and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc), ensuring that any dependents are prepared for departure, moving pets and livestock to a safe area, ensuring that you have accommodation options for your family, if possible.

A Reception Centre will be made available if required.

Monitoring reliable news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of Reception Centers and the CRD’s channels on Facebook and cariboord.ca.