Evacuation alert boundaries reduced for communities north of Quesnel

Communities west of the Fraser River remain on alert, including Nazko, Baker Creek and Blackwater.

Evacuation alert boundaries were reduced in the Highway 97 West to Michelle Bazaeko FRS Area Tuesday evening. CRD image

The Cariboo Regional District has reduced the boundaries for the Highway 97 West to Michelle Bazaeko FSR Area Evacuation Alert north of Quesnel.

Communities north of Quesnel between the Fraser River and Highway 97 are now all clear, including Ten Mile Lake, Cinema, Moose Heights and Strathnaver, the CRD noted in a press release issued Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Communities west of the Fraser River remain on alert, including Nazko, Baker Creek and Blackwater.

There are no changes to the Narcosli Creek evacuation alert, which includes the communities of Bouchie Lake, Milburn, Narcosli Creek and West Fraser.

Read more: Update on wildfires in the Cariboo, Aug. 14

Use the CRD’s online interactive map to see all the areas on evacuation alert or order and the wildfires in the area.

The CRD’s emergency information line, 1-866-759-4977, is open until 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, and otherwise 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

Residents are encouraged to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding evacuation alerts and orders: member.everbridge.net/index/453003085612292#/signup.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter