Evac order lifted for portion of the Flat Lake-Green Lake North Area

An evacuation order for a portion of the Flat Lake-Green Lake North Area order was rescinded Thursday, Aug. 5 by the Cariboo Regional District.

This partial downgrade includes 124 parcels and covers 17,250 hectares. Residents are allowed to return to the area immediately. Residents are advised that they remain under alert and an evacuation order may need to be reissued.

BC Wildfire Service said in its latest update that crews Wednesday successfully conducted small scale hand ignitions to remove unburnt fuel between the fires edge and the pre-constructed guard on the northeast corner.

“This further secured the line against southwest winds that have been driving the fire direction and growth on the north flank of the fire. Crews and heavy equipment also had the excursion into the cut block at 25 km on the Dog Creek FSR wrapped and extinguished,” the update said.

A partial scan overnight identified additional hotspots on the southern portion of the east flank and BCWS said if conditions are favourable, it will consider planned ignitions for the remaining portion of that corner, covering Valenzuela Creek up to the 22 km marker on the Dog Creek FSR.

The BC Wildfire Service continues to respond to the North East 100 Mile Complex consisting of 17 wildfires, including the Flat Lake and Canim Lake wildfires.



