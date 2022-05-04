A woman looks down at her cell phone while walking though downtown Toronto, on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. A House of Commons committee says the federal government needs to tell Canadians if it’s collecting data about their movements, and allow them to opt out of that collection. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

A woman looks down at her cell phone while walking though downtown Toronto, on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. A House of Commons committee says the federal government needs to tell Canadians if it’s collecting data about their movements, and allow them to opt out of that collection. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Ethics committee says government must tell Canadians it’s tracking their movements

Public Health Agency of Canada used data from cell towers to track 33 million mobile devices

A House of Commons committee says the federal government needs to tell Canadians if it’s collecting data about their movements, and allow them to opt out of that collection.

Those are some of the recommendations made by the ethics committee, which started looking into the issue back in January after public outcry about the federal health agency’s secret collection of data from cell providers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Public Health Agency of Canada used data from cell towers to track 33 million mobile devices as a way to assess “population mobility patterns” during pandemic lockdowns, and issued a tender in December to continue tracking location data until May 31, 2023.

The committee said the government should notify people about these programs “in a manner that clearly outlines the nature and purpose of the data collection.”

It’s also calling for changes to privacy laws so that de-identified information and aggregate data are considered personal information, subject to privacy protections.

PHAC has previously said location data from cellphone towers would be stripped of personal identifiers, and that it’s taken advice from privacy and ethics experts, including the privacy commissioner.

RELATED: B.C. privacy law applies to federal political parties, commissioner’s office finds

Federal Politics

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Deka Lake fire hall off-limits to community
Next story
Online fundraisers set up for tenants who lost everything in Abbotsford apartment fire

Just Posted

Handmade ceramic pottery is coming out of kilns in Williams Lake in preparation for the spring pottery sale on May 7. (Photo submitted)
Cariboo potters and artists to host spring sale

Cariboo Regional District. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo).
Deka Lake fire hall off-limits to community

Some of artist Bobbie Crane’s work which was on display as part of the 2021 Williams Lake Art Walk. (Downtown Williams Lake BIA photo)
Art Walk will be back in downtown Williams Lake Aug. 13 to Sept. 7

100 Mile Fire Rescue members work to fully extinguish a van intentionally lit on fire near the South Cariboo Visitor’s Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Woman arrested in connection with van fire near South Cariboo Visitor Centre