?Esdilagh First Nation near Quesnel receives $410K to plan an abattoir

?Esdilagh First Nation is located along both sides of the Fraser River between Williams Lake and Quesnel. (?Esdilagh First Nation Facebook photo)

?Esdilagh First Nation has been awarded $410,000 towards planning a multi-phase project to construct an abattoir on ?Esdilagh land.

?Esdilagh First Nation is also known as the Alexandria Band. The project is proposed for ?Esdilagh East Side, located along Highway 97 south of Quesnel and would support the slaughter of up to 30 cattle per day and more smaller animals, including sheep and pigs.

The grant is part of rural development funding announced by the Province of B.C.’s Ministry of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation.

“Investing in people and communities is a key objective of the StrongerBC Economic Plan,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation in a release. “Ensuring communities have the tools they need to adapt and grow allows jobs and economic opportunities to flourish. With the help of rural development grants, we are providing communities with more resources to support their economic recovery and build a more sustainable economy for all British Columbians.”

Planning work would include hiring a consultant to develop a business plan and design, explore food security and economic security and community engagement with local butchers and construction companies familiar with Indigenous construction and design.

More than $5 million in funding was announced to Indigenous communities and local governments in rural communities throughout B.C., aimed at supporting recovery for communities affected by the “cumulative impacts of COVID-19, floods, fires, and extreme weather” stated the release.

Eight projects across the province were funded to support tourism, community revitalization and infrastructure upgrades. Another project in the region will help the Nuxalk Nation re-establish the historic Grease Trail.

AgricultureBusinessFirst Nationsfood security