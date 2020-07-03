A safety ceremony was held recently by the ?Esdilagh First Nation for road crews who will be working later this year on the West Fraser Road rebuild project. (?Esdilagh First Nation Facebook photo)

?Esdilagh First Nation develops archaeological policy for West Fraser Road rebuild

Sections of the road eroded in April 2018

With the contract to rebuild the West Fraser Road going to tender this fall, a B.C. First Nation has developed a policy to guide the work of government and industry within their caretaker area.

Five sections of the road located on the west side of the Fraser River, approximately 17 kilometres south of Quesnel, were eroded in April 2018 by Narcosli Creek that swelled due to high water levels.

A spokesperson with the Ministry of Transporation and Infrastructure said the ministry is currently carrying out the final stages of getting the project ready for tender and will be sharing the design with the public later this summer.

In anticipation of the rebuild, ?Esdilagh First Nation has developed an interim archaeological policy they said provides them with more protections and say over their lands.

The policy requires each project within the ?Esdilagh caretaker area to be assessed by the Nation and have at least one representative on-site. It also directs that work be stopped and the Nation notified if there are any unexpected archaeological finds.

The project which will include the construction of more than five kilometres of two-lane road on a new alignment; a new bridge crossing Narcosli Creek; and rock stabilization work. The new, geotechnically complicated route is estimated to cost up to $103.4 million.

Since the washout, the ministry said a 17-kilometre detour route has been in place via the Gardner and Webster Lake Road system in which the province has invested close to $2 million to improve.

Depending on conditions, motorists using the detour endure between 20 to 45 minutes in additional travel time for a one-way trip.

Read More: Letter to the editor: Quesnel Cattlemen’s Association raise concerns over West Fraser Road detour

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CaribooQuesnel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Investigator says B.C. pilot impaired by fumes in 2017 Australia crash
Next story
13 new B.C. COVID-19 cases, Langley Lodge outbreak ends

Just Posted

?Esdilagh First Nation develops archaeological policy for West Fraser Road rebuild

Sections of the road eroded in April 2018

Feds committed to protecting, restoring declining Fraser River chinook stocks says Fisheries Minister

Populations have been declining for a number of years due to habitat loss and climate change

Interior Health will not expand Police and Crisis Team

Southeast Division Chief Superintendent Brad Haugli asked IH to expand the program

Update: Missing woman located, confirm Williams Lake RCMP

On Friday, July 3, RCMP said she was no longer missing

Homicide investigation underway in Prince George

A 26-year-old woman has died as a result of stabbing.

13 new B.C. COVID-19 cases, Langley Lodge outbreak ends

Health care outbreaks down to four, 162 cases active

VIDEO: B.C. vet starts petition to ban the online sale of animals

796 signatures so far

Alberta health minister orders review into response after noose found in hospital in 2016

A piece of rope tied into a noose was found taped to the door of an operating room at the Grande Prairie Hospital in 2016

B.C.’s major rivers surge, sparking flood warnings

A persistent low pressure system over Alberta has led to several days of heavy rain

B.C.’s Indigenous rights law faces 2020 implementation deadline

Pipeline projects carry on as B.C. works on UN goals

‘Mind boggling’: B.C. man $1 million richer after winning Lotto 6/49 a second time

David O’Brien hopes to use his winnings to travel and of course keep playing the lottery

Community infrastructure funding announced for 24 Northern B.C. projects

Recipients include municipalities, First Nations and not-for-profits

B.C. teacher loses licence after sexual relationships with two recently-graduated students

The teacher won’t be allowed to apply for a teaching certificate until 2035

Lower Mainland teacher facing child pornography charges

Elazar Reshef, 52, has worked in the Delta School District

Most Read