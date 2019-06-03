Escapee arrested in Shuswap after two years on the lam

Man with charges in Alberta, Ontario, Western provinces back in custody

A man who had been at large since 2016 was recently taken into custody by Salmon Arm RCMP.

Read More: South Okanagan is Canada’s hot spot today

Read More: Sicamous and Revelstoke mayors deliver petition on mountain caribou recovery

Salmon Arm Staff Sgt. Scott West said officers made contact with the escapee on May 29 in a shopping centre parking lot. The man did not provide ID to police but looked familiar to one of the officers. They continued to investigate the man’s identity and were able to confirm it by his distinctive tattoos.

He was arrested on outstanding warrants.

Read More: Bench to honour Salmon Arm firefighters, firefighting family

Read More: UPDATE: Fire at Sicamous landfill fully extinguished

Along with being unlawfully at large after escaping a provincial institution in 2016, the man also has more than 40 outstanding charges against him from Alberta, Ontario and other Western provinces.

He was remanded back into custody on May 30.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTOS: Grey whale found stranded on Haida Gwaii beach
Next story
Calgary man dies saving girl, 10, at B.C. lake

Just Posted

PHOTO GALLERY: Provincial mine rescue competitors converge at Stampede Grounds

Teams were tested on three person first aid, surface mine rescue and underground mine rescue

Williams Lake planner promoted to City’s manager of planning and development

Hasib Nadvi has been working at the City for three years

Emergency communications in local tourism industry bolstered by $100K provincial grant

CCCTA has led the development of a tourism emergency framework

MOU signed to promote growth of tourism on Gold Rush Trail

The signing took place during the Tourism Week Proclamation in Victoria this past week.

COLUMNS: Youth deserve praise on taking stand against climate change

They are the ones who will live with the results of our ignoring the issues that beset the Earth

Drake gets taste of his own medicine as Warriors down Raptors in NBA Finals Game 2

The Toronto Raptors’ global ambassador/rapper set his trolling sights on injured Golden Star Warriors star Kevin Durant

Canadian cannabis edibles, topicals market worth $2.7B already: Deloitte

The federal government wrapped up its consultation on the draft edible rules in February

Taxpayer group tour highlights lost oil revenues for B.C., Alberta

Trans Mountain, new environmental assessment targeted

Feeling lucky? $100K in hidden treasure still up for grabs in B.C. city

GoldHunt has left cases of coins in three Canadian cities

PHOTOS: Grey whale found stranded on Haida Gwaii beach

The dead grey whale on Haida Gwaii was reportedly in very bad shape and the stench was overpowering

Quality, not quantity is key in teens’ sleep habits: B.C. study

UBC researchers say teens who have trouble falling or staying asleep have poorer health outcomes

Calgary man dies saving girl, 10, at B.C. lake

Jon Palmiere lost his life saving a 10-year-old girl

Amazon vies for a larger share of viewers with ‘channels’ service akin to cable in Canada

Amazon says it’s finalizing plans to make Prime Video Channels available in Canada for the first time

All Canadians have a role to play in ending MMIW ‘genocide,’ report says

The report contains more than 200 recommendations to multiple levels of government

Most Read