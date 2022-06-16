Escalating operating, capital costs result in temporary closure of Bonanza Ledge II Mine

As many as 85 employees will be let go, says Osisko Development

Bonanza Ledge Mine is located near Wells, east of Quesnel, on Barkerville Mountain. (Osisko Development photo)

Escalating operating and capital costs have resulted in a small mine near Wells being put into temporary care and maintenance.

Osisko Development announced Thursday, June 16, that it would be temporarily closing its Bonanza Ledge II Mine while the company focuses on economic studies, approvals and permitting for the Cariboo Gold Project.

As many of 85 employees, all of whom will receive legally required severance packages and career transition support to help them find their next jobs, will be let go.

“These are talented, hardworking people, and we know this is tough news,” Osisko Development said in a statement.

“We are taking steps to help them transition to new opportunities, and the company is hopeful that when Cariboo Gold is permitted, many of them can be welcomed back.”

An environment assessment decision is in progress for the Cariboo Gold Project, an underground gold mine near Wells with a production capacity of 4,750 tonnes per day.

The Bonanza Ledge underground mine received provincial permit approval in October 2021 to expand, resulting in an approximate 18-month mine life of the Bonanza Ledge II project.

Mayor of Wells Ed Coleman could not immediately be reached for comment.

