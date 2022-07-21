Error in line pavement marking at Williams Lake Y-intersection July 21 being corrected

Ministry of Transportation has closed one lane as a safety measure

Williams Lake’s Y-intersection at Highways 20, 97 and Oliver Street as seen Thursday morning, July 21 with painted line markings the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure later confirmed were incorrectly placed. The lines have since been covered up and will be repainted within the next 24 to 48 hours. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MoTI) has closed a lane at the Y-intersection in Williams Lake Thursday, July 21, due to an error in placement of line marking completed earlier in the day.

“The ministry has temporarily covered the lines and instated a lane closure as a further safety measure,” noted Craig Chambers, senior public affairs officer with the MoTi.

“Further work to fully eradicate the incorrect line placement is scheduled for the next 24 to 48 hours, and corrected line markings through the intersection will be re-applied as soon as possible.”

Drivers arriving at the intersection from the west were surprised Thursday morning when attempting to make a left turn onto Oliver Street, with many hesitating or simply going outside the lines.

There was not enough room for the outer lane to pass safely against the oncoming traffic coming down Highway 97 that was turning left onto Highway 97.

After driving through, the Tribune returned to record a video to demonstrate the point and forwarded it to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.



