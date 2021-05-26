Quesnel RCMP charged the driver of a white Mercedes for posession of a restricted firearm. (Observer file photo)

Erratic driving, rollover, lead to Quesnel RCMP seizing firearms, fentanyl and cash

Police seized two handguns and an assault rifle in separate incidents over the long weekend

Quesnel RCMP seized three firearms after responding to reports of an erratic driver and a single vehicle rollover during the long weekend.

On May 24, 2021, at approximately 8 p.m., a caller reported a white Mercedes car was driving erratically on the Moffat Bridge and almost caused a collision.

The vehicle was not located after extensive patrols.

Five hours later, police spotted the vehicle at a gas station on Carson Avenue. When the driver was asked to provide a breath sample on an alcohol screening device, his demeanor changed causing the officers to pat him down for officer safety. The officers located a loaded 40-calibre handgun in the man’s waist band.

Ryan David Gillman, 36, a local resident, was arrested for possession of a restricted firearm. A search incidental to arrest resulted in the seizure of fentanyl, cocaine and $3,800 in cash. Gillman was remanded into custody to appear in court on June 1, 2021.

On May 25, 2021, at approximately 6 a.m., RCMP responded to a single vehicle rollover on Highway 97 at Ten Mile Lake. The investigation revealed a white Genesis SUV was travelling southbound, crossed the centreline, and rolled into the east ditch. The front passenger was trapped in the vehicle and was airlifted to Vancouver with serious injuries.

The police located a loaded handgun and a loaded assault rifle in the ditch behind the SUV. Three other men at the scene were taken into custody in relation to this investigation, but later released without charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

