Environment Canada warns first heat of the season coming to southern B.C.

Southern British Columbians bemoaning a slow start to the summer season will get what they asked for soon.

Environment Canada says in a special weather statement that the first heat wave of the season is set to begin Sunday.

It says a ridge of high pressure will build over southern B.C. this weekend producing the highest temperatures experienced so far this summer over the Lower Mainland, Sea to Sky and Vancouver Island.

Daytime maximums will reach the low 30s on Sunday and Monday, then begin to lower on Tuesday as the ridge weakens and allows slightly cooler marine air to roll over the coast.

In the Interior, temperatures are expected to soar to the mid- to upper-30s with hot air persisting until Tuesday or Wednesday.

Overnight minimums during that stretch will only dip into the mid-teens, providing little relief from the heat.

“Heat warnings may eventually be issued for some southern Interior regions as we get closer to the start of the hot weather,” Environment Canada says.

Heat warnings occur when two consecutive days are expected with maximums of 35 C or higher and overnight minimums of at least 18 C.

Environment Canada is warning residents to take measures to avoid overheating.

These include staying cool and hydrated, limiting outdoor activity during the day to early mornings and evenings and dressing appropriately.

Never leave children or pets alone in a parked car and keep your home cool by opening windows, closing blinds, using air conditioning and preparing meals that do not require an oven.

The Canadian Press

Environment Canada weatherHeat wave