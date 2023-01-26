Environment Canada warns cold weather on the way for B.C.’s Interior

Log trucks are unloaded in the Tolko log yard Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Just one week after the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure issued a warning that road restrictions could be placed due to the unseasonably warm weather, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of B.C. for incoming cold weather.

The special weather statement was issued late Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 25) warning of a cold spell on the way.

“Arctic air will invade B.C. beginning late Friday, with a major shift in temperature from our mild January. Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees colder than normal for this time of year in the central and southern Interior of B.C.,” notes the statement.

A short period of gusty winds will accompany the cold air’s arrival through the Interior, and may combine with snow leading to a brief period of blowing snow Saturday, Jan. 28.

Temperatures are expected to gradually rise late next week, in early February. However, there remains significant uncertainty on the timing of a return to seasonal temperatures, notes Environment Canada.

