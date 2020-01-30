Plastics are seen being gathered for recycling at a depot in North Vancouver on June, 10, 2019. Environment Canada is releasing scientific evidence today to back up the government’s bid to ban most single-use plastics next year. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last June the government was getting ready to prohibit the production and sale of single-use plastics in Canada, such as drinking straws, takeout containers and plastic cutlery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Environment Canada to release science review backing need for plastics ban

In 2016, 3.3 million tonnes of plastic ended up in the trash

Environment Canada is releasing scientific evidence today to back up the government’s bid to ban most single-use plastics next year.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last June the government was getting ready to prohibit the production and sale of single-use plastics in Canada, such as drinking straws, takeout containers and plastic cutlery.

The first step in the process requires a scientific assessment under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act.

Today, Environment Canada officials will release the results of that work.

A recent audit of Canada’s plastic production and recycling industries done for the department found less than 10 per cent of the plastic products used in Canada are recycled.

In 2016, 3.3 million tonnes of plastic ended up in the trash — 12 times the amount of plastic that was recycled.

A small amount of plastics is burned for energy at five Canadian waste-to-energy plants.

Almost 90 per cent of the plastic recycled in Canada is from packaging.

Canada’s domestic recycling industry is quite small, with fewer than a dozen companies. Most of Canada’s plastics destined for recycling end up overseas, where tracking what happens to them is difficult. Many end up being burned or thrown into trash piles somewhere else.

The audit found it is usually cheaper and easier to produce new plastic and throw it away than it is to recycle, reuse or repair it.

In 2018, when Canada hosted the G7 leaders’ summit, Canada and four other leading economies signed a charter pledging that by 2040 all plastic produced in their countries would be reused, recycled or burned to produce energy. The United States and Japan stayed out.

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Indigenous land defenders arrested during sit-in at Ministry office file police complaint
Next story
Lab confirms B.C. case of new coronavirus, bringing total to 3 in Canada

Just Posted

Auditions on for two one-acts to end off WLST’s 2019-2020 season

Auditions are on Tuesday, Feb. 4 and Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. at Kornack and Hamm’s Pharmacy

Suspects arrested following challenging foot pursuit in steep terrain north of Williams Lake

Lynes Creek residents were told to stay in their homes for several hours Wednesday

UPDATE: Two arrested after vehicle and foot chase north of Williams Lake

Police incident unfolding

Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce executive director steps down

Mark Doratti has been involved with the Chamber since 2015, and was hired as ED in March 2018

Police seek help locating missing Quesnel man

Darryl Leblanc was last seen Dec. 30, 2019

Canada’s Christine Sinclair breaks world scoring record with goal No. 185

The 36-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., was playing in her 290th career game for Canada

Deer freed in Kimberley after antlers get tangled up in Christmas lights

Conservation officers found the animal in distress and safely tranquilized it

Kelly Ellard’s day parole extended for six more months, allowed to leave four nights per week

Ellard was convicted of killing 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997

Alberta panel suggests schools ‘balance’ lessons about climate change, oilsands

Panel also recommends social studies include importance of natural resources to province’s economy

Canada’s chief public health officer says no vaccine for coronavirus for a year

More than 7,700 people in China have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus

Lab confirms B.C. case of new coronavirus, bringing total to 3 in Canada

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says officials are in regular contact with the individual

The ‘ultimate distraction’: RCMP warn drivers against unsecured pets in vehicles

Cops, ICBC offer tips after pooch killed in Vancouver Island mishap

Feds preparing plane to fly Canadians out of Wuhan, once China gives OK

160 Canadians have asked for help to leave province at centre of coronavirus outbreak

B.C. introduces new complaint process in bid to increase trust in ICBC

David Eby says a lot of British Columbians just don’t trust the auto insurer

Most Read