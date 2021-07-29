A city worker waters hanging baskets early Thursday, July 29 in Williams Lake as temperatures are forecasted to reach as high as 33C on Saturday. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A city worker waters hanging baskets early Thursday, July 29 in Williams Lake as temperatures are forecasted to reach as high as 33C on Saturday. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Environment Canada issues special weather statement for Williams Lake

Highs of 32C are in the forecast for Friday, 33C for Saturday and 31C Sunday

A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada for the Central Cariboo, including Williams Lake.

Highs of 32C are forecasted for Friday, 33C for Saturday and 31C Sunday.

A strengthening ridge of high pressure will bring rising temperatures Friday through Sunday night.

Heat warnings may be issued for some regions as the event draws closer.

Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps. fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Residents are encouraged to drink plenty of water even before they feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

So far, the air quality index for Williams Lake is sitting at 3 – low risk, according to the Williams Lake Air Quality Health Index.

Meanwhile, in other parts of the province air quality continues to be very poor.

READ MORE: Southern B.C. Interior cities have worst air quality in Canada


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Environment Canada weatherWeatherWilliams Lake

Previous story
Southern B.C. Interior cities have worst air quality in Canada
Next story
B.C. wildfire crews watchful as latest heat wave arrives

Just Posted

Williams Lake’s Kayla Moleschi (front, second from right) and Canada’s Women’s Sevens Rugby Team, are 1-1 after two games at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan, beating Brazil, then falling to Fiji in their second game. (Kevin Light photo - Rugby Canada)
Moleschi, Team Canada, 1-1 in women’s rugby sevens after two games at Tokyo Olympics

A city worker waters hanging baskets early Thursday, July 29 in Williams Lake as temperatures are forecasted to reach as high as 33C on Saturday. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Environment Canada issues special weather statement for Williams Lake

Evacuation alert for 161 issued by the TNRD July 28.
Evacuation alert issued for Big Bar area due to Flat Lake wildfire

Lauren Neufeld, 23, is pursuing a teaching career, which has been inspired by working with children at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex as a lifeguard first and then at the summer and day camps. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Helping nurture young minds