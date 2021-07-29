Environment Canada issues special weather statement for Williams Lake

Highs of 32C are in the forecast for Friday, 33C for Saturday and 31C Sunday

A city worker waters hanging baskets early Thursday, July 29 in Williams Lake as temperatures are forecasted to reach as high as 33C on Saturday. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada for the Central Cariboo, including Williams Lake.

Highs of 32C are forecasted for Friday, 33C for Saturday and 31C Sunday.

A strengthening ridge of high pressure will bring rising temperatures Friday through Sunday night.

Heat warnings may be issued for some regions as the event draws closer.

Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps. fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Residents are encouraged to drink plenty of water even before they feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

So far, the air quality index for Williams Lake is sitting at 3 – low risk, according to the Williams Lake Air Quality Health Index.

Meanwhile, in other parts of the province air quality continues to be very poor.

