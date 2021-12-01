Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Cariboo south

A snowfall warning has been issued for parts of the Cariboo Wednesday morning, Dec. 1.

The warning was issued by Environment Canada at 8:57 a.m. for Cariboo south including Williams Lake, 100 Mile House and Horsefly, noting rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

About 10 cm of the white stuff is expected in the morning before tapering off in the afternoon. Parts of the Chilcotin have been under a snowfall warning since Tuesday night.

Cariboo