Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for Cariboo, North Thompson

Storms may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and brief downpours

A severe thunderstorm watch in effect for communities throughout the Cariboo and North Thompson regions.

Environment Canada issued the watch on Thursday, July 8 at 2:07 p.m. for Cariboo North, including Quesnel, and Cariboo South, including Williams Lake and Horsefly as well as eastern portions of the Cariboo (Cariboo Mountain and Wells Grey Provincial Parks), and North Thompson including Clearwater and Barriere.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and brief downpours,” notes Environment Canada.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Quesnel and Williams Lake are also currently under a special air quality statement due to wildfire smoke.

Read More: McKinley Lake, Churn Creek and Big Stick fires keep crews busy

