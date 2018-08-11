The main entrance at G.R. Baker Hospital after a vehicle drove through it on Friday night (Aug. 10). Heather Norman photo

Vehicle drives into Quesnel hospital doors in attempted robbery

The police are still looking for the suspects

At around midnight last night (Aug. 10), someone drove into the doors of the G.R. Baker Memorial Hospital in Quesnel and attempted to steal an ATM.

An officer on the scene says they are still looking for the suspects in question, and could not confirm whether it was a car or a truck that drove into the doors.

READ MORE: Quesnel crime rate almost four times national average in 2017

The main doors of the hospital are cordoned off by police tape, and there is shattered glass littered in by the broken doors and throughout part of the parking lot.

While the main entrance remains closed, the old main entrance and the emergency entrance remain open. Outside the hospital, one sign reads “Use old main entrance,” while a hand written sign says “Hospital closed to visitors until further notice. Emergency and lab services enter through [emergency] please.”

More to come.


heather.norman@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook

Previous story
UPDATED: Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, charged in Fredericton shooting
Next story
B.C. Conservatives want a full overhaul of ICBC

Just Posted

87 active wildfires and 9 wildfires-of-note in Cariboo Fire Centre Aug. 11

The latest update on wildfires, evacuation alerts and orders within the Cariboo Fire Centre

Mayfield Lake fire grows to 236 hectares, special weather warning in effect

Crews from the BCWS and Esk’etmc actioning the fire by ground and air

B.C. Wildfires 2018: Thousands prepare to leave their homes at a moment’s notice

Northwest B.C. and Cariboo seeing most fire activity in province as crews battle 490 fires

Evacuation alert issued west of Highway 97 to Michelle Bazaeko Forest Service Road area

2,077 properties are currently on alert

Tsacha Lake Evacuation order expanded to include 901 properties

The properties are in the north western CRD boundary to the west of Nazko

Agriculture liaison joins CRD EOC to work with commercial livestock producers impacted by wildfires

Agrologist Jim Forbes arrived in Williams Lake Saturday

PHOTOS: Hundreds gather at a B.C. City Hall after removal of Sir John A. Macdonald Statue

People rallied in support and in protest of the removal, carrying signs and chanting

COLUMN: Survival of one of the last migratory herds in North America

The Porcupine Caribou battle to stay alive within the Alaskan National Wildlife Refuge

B.C. Conservatives want a full overhaul of ICBC

Their goal is to reduce insurance rates for B.C. drivers.

Vehicle drives into Quesnel hospital doors in attempted robbery

The police are still looking for the suspects

UPDATED: Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, charged in Fredericton shooting

Man accused of killing Bobbie Lee Wright, Donnie Robichaud, Const. Robb Costello, Const. Sara Burns

Removal of John A. Macdonald statue at B.C. City Hall met with divided crowd

People debated race and politics while Sir John A. Macdonald was removed from Victoria’s City Hall

Fat Girls hike too: Body-positive group looks to form new chapter in B.C.

Organizers are hosting a pop-up hike in Vancouver’s Stanley Park

U.S. President Trump threatens auto tariffs against Canada if trade talks fail

Canadian officials have insisted Ottawa hasn’t been sidelined during the U.S.-Mexico discussions

Most Read