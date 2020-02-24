Lac la Hache property project boundary. (EnGold map).

EnGold acquires property option in Lac la Hache

The Tam Property comprises 875 hectares of mineral claims

EnGold Mines Ltd. announced last week (Feb. 19) it has acquired an option to purchase (right to buy at a pre-determined price) a property that comprises 875 hectares of mineral claims north of the Mt. Timothy ski area. The Tam Property, as it’s called, adjoins the company’s Lac la Hache property directly to the east of the Aurizon Gold Deposit, according to president and CEO David Brett.

“Acquisition of the Tam Property allows us to extend the Spout-Aurizon trend at Lac la Hache out to roughly 10 km, said Rob Shives, VP Exploration. “On the Tam Property itself, existing induced polarization, magnetic, geochemical anomalies and surface showings are completely untested at depth and warrant more work.”

Exploration conducted on the property between 1966 and 2008 identified gold prospects but only limited shallow historical drilling has been completed on the property, according to the company.

The agreement with the vendor is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

mining

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Illicit drug overdoses killed 981 in B.C. in 2019, down 38%
Next story
Alberta Appeal Court sides with Alberta on federal carbon tax

Just Posted

EnGold acquires property option in Lac la Hache

The Tam Property comprises 875 hectares of mineral claims

School District 27 staff eyes disposal of several district-owned properties

McLeese Lake and Bridge Lake schools could be on the market

SURVEY RESULTS IN: School District 27 staff report recommends trustees vote to do away with fall break

2020/2021 draft calendar shows no fall break and two-week spring break

First annual Ian Pinchbeck Memorial Pickleball Tournament coming up this Saturday, Feb. 29

Pinchbeck, who passed away this past December, was an avid member of the WLPC

RANCH MUSINGS: Encouraging the next generation of ranchers

I haven’t written about the lifestyle aspect of ranching for a while but it’s been on my mind lately

VIDEO: Illicit drug overdoses killed 981 in B.C. in 2019, down 38%

Chief coroner says figures were down about a third in the province’s fourth year of the opioid crisis

B.C. takes over another Retirement Concepts senior care home

Summerland facility latest to have administrator appointed

RCMP pull office from Wet’suwet’en territory, but hereditary chiefs still want patrols to end

Chief says temporary closure of field office not enough as Coastal GasLink pipeline dispute drags on

Prescription opioids getting B.C. addicts off ‘poisoned’ street drugs

Minister Judy Darcy says Abbotsford pilot project working

Royals, Elvis, Captain Cook: Hundreds of wax figures find new life in B.C. man’s home

Former director of Victoria’s Royal London Wax Museum still hopes to revive wax figure tourism

Teck CEO says Frontier withdrawal a result of tensions over climate, reconciliation

Don Lindsay speaks at mining conference, a day after announcing suspension of oilsands project

Okanagan man swims across Columbia River to evade Trail police

RCMP Cpl. Devon Reid says the incident began the evening of Thursday, Feb. 20

‘Hilariously bad’: RCMP looking for couple with forged, paper Alberta licence plate

Mounties said the car crashed when it lost a wheel but the duo ran away as police arrived

UPDATE: Two missing scout leaders found near Sooke after swollen creek traps troop

Third leader and scouts located, prior to search for two leaders who’d gone for help

Most Read