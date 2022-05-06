Endangered American badger raising cubs in Williams Lake

Rare animal delights residents, but they fear for animals’ safety with development in area

Brandi Magnus and her husband Jim McIntyre are grateful to be off from work, but only because it has made it possible for them to witness something incredible.

The Williams Lake couple has been enjoying watching something special happening near their home, a rare American badger is raising three young cubs in a den.

The couple had first spotted one adult badger digging the den last year, at first only catching a glimpse of something moving. Then they spotted the badger digging.

“It was like someone was out there with a shovel,” said McIntyre, of the flying dirt coming from the den.

There were more sightings of her during the spring and summer but then after heavy equipment came through the lot and cleared some growth in the summer, they saw no further sign of her.

They were very happy to see her return this spring.

“Then we were absolutely ecstatic to see three babies emerge about three days ago,” said Magnus.

Affection for the neighbouring badger family was clear in their voices as they spoke to Black Press Media.

“There’s my other girlfriend,” joked McIntyre as the badger emerged from the den. “I’ve always had a fascination with wolverines, but I’ve never had a fascination with badgers until this.”

They have observed the adult hunt gophers and return to the den to feed her young and witnessed her push the young cubs back into the den when a deer came too close for her comfort.

They are enjoying the distraction from some of the more negative things going on in the world right now, and have been searching the internet to learn more about the species.

Magnus has also been trying to find out who to contact about the rare sighting, but other than a government site where she could write in a small report on seeing it, she has so far had no luck and no response.

“I just searched and searched the internet,” confessed Magnus, finally deciding to get in touch with the media in the hopes something could be done to protect the badger family.

“I figure they should probably keep the equipment away while the babies are in the den,” said Magnus.

Heavy equipment was parked nearby in the Williams Lake neighbourhood, as more lots are being prepared for home construction down the street.

A B.C. Ministry of Environment website reports the American badger is a red-listed species in Canada and British Columbia and is threatened by habitat loss, roadways, illegal or incidental trapping and extermination of prey species as well as secondary poisoning. Red-listed means the badger is at-risk of extinction and in B.C., badgers are ranked critically imperilled.

The site also says the badger “is at risk in British Columbia because the amount of suitable habitat is small and has been adversely affected by human activity.”

Badgers reportedly have many benefits, according to B.C. government information, helping control burrowing rodents that cause damage to livestock and machinery and golf courses and forestry standards in badger habitat allow for more relaxed “free to grow” management.

Badgers can live around 14 years and are normally found more often in the Okanagan, Similkameen, Thompson River, Nicola Valley and East Kootenay areas, but some have been noted in the Cariboo and eastern Chilcotin. Their natural environment is deep-soiled grasslands, shrub-steppe and open stands of Ponderosa pine or Douglas fir.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Minister of Land, Water, and Resource Stewardship who has said they will respond by Monday.

Staff have also left a message with the developer working in the area to inquire as to the plans for the den site, but had not heard back. The story will be updated if and when responses are received.

