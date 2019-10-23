Enbridge plans to replace its 150 Mile House compressor station

Clearing for the new station is anticipated to begin mid-November

Enbridge is planning to remove the old compressor station at 150 Mile House on the Likely Road and replace it with a new one.

Work is expected to get underway mid-November on clearing the land, once the all the conditions are cleared with the Canada Energy Regulator.

During a presentation to city council at its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 22, Rikki Beaudet, Enbridge Community and Indigenous Engagement Advisor, said at its peak the project will have approximately 120 people working at the site.

The average, Beaudet said, will be about 70 to 80 persons from beginning to the end, which will be approximately 18 months to two years.

“All personnel not local to the Williams Lake area will be encouraged to support local businesses for their day-t0-day living needs,” she added. “We were formerly Spectra Energy so there still maybe some signs out there.”

Clearing work will continue from mid-November until the snow and then resume in the spring.

The new compressor station will have a new gas cooler to accompany the compressor unit.

“As gas is compressed and the temperature does increase, a gas cooler decreases the temperature before the gas is returned to the pipeline to ensure the safety of the line,” Beaudet explained, adding all the work will take place on Enbridge fee simple land currently located there.

The project will also see the building of a new access road and the removal of a wetland and enhancement of a second wetland that is currently on the existing property.

Beaudet also said the new compressor unit will be quieter and more efficient and will result in an overall net reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions.

There will be some public engagement in the next few months regarding the project, she said.

“We had a pipeline segment replacement at Soda Creek last year, we had in one Lac La Hache last year and one in Lac La Hache the year before that,” Beaudet said.

Asked by Mayor Walt Cobb how crossovers along the system are identified, she responded they are fenced and are usually on a gravel pad and have signage, like the new one at Deep Creek.

Coun. Jason Ryll asked if there will be a career fair or hiring opportunity for locals that are looking for employment?

She said presently Enbridge is working with the general contractor for the ptoject who will be expected to develop a socio-economic plan outlining how the local workforce might be engaged.

Compressor stations are used to move natural gas through a pipeline to maintain its flow and pressure. New units are also being installed near McLeod Lake, Summit Lake, Hixon and Kersley.

Read more: Natural gas project nears completion


Enbridge plans to upgrade the 150 Mile Compressor Station, with clearing work anticipated to begin mid-November. Enbridge image

