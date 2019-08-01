Employer networking session attracts business owners and non-profit groups

Shannon Thom from WorkBC talks about new services available for employers during an event focused on human resources on Thursday, July 25 at the Pioneer Complex. Beth Veenkamp photo

Beth Veenkamp

Special to the Tribune/Advisor

Thirty people attended attended a networking event that was co-hosted by the Thrive Project, the Williams Lake and District Chamber and the City of Williams Lake.

The event was focused on Human Resources and was an opportunity for business owners and non-profit groups to come together to find common solutions for HR challenges in the the local labour force.

The Williams Lake Hiring initiative was introduced as a one of the ways that the City of Williams Lake is seeking to be proactive in addressing the lean labour pool that is impacting employers.

“From the initial outreach sessions that I have conducted with businesses I have started to identify some common themes,” say Laurie Walters the Business Liaison working on the project.

READ MORE: Former city councillor to manage one-year Williams Lake hiring initiative

“We are seeing a gap in knowledge about programs and services that are already available from business owners, and we are hearing a desire for more opportunities to connect with others that are having similar challenges.,” Walters says.

“This breakfast was designed as an opportunity to allow business to get together to meet and as a way to start bridge the gap between them and available services”

One of the speakers was Shannon Thom from WorkBC who spoke about the new services available for employers to access dollars for training to support skill development of workers through training dollars, as well as the support and services that they can provide to businesses who are on the verge of terminating an employee.

“The message that we really want to get out is that we are all working towards solutions for Williams Lake and that if you are a business owner suffering with HR challenges to come forward so that we can work toward creating some strategies that will help.”

Beth Veenkamp is the economic development officer for the City of Williams Lake

Previous story
Five things to know about the dangers of Manitoba’s northern wilderness
Next story
Thieves steal ‘Old Town Road’ sign in B.C. as megahit song makes history

Just Posted

B.C. Rural Dividend program application deadline fast approaching

Applications are due Aug. 5, 2019

Employer networking session attracts business owners and non-profit groups

Beth Veenkamp Special to the Tribune/Advisor Thirty people attended attended a networking… Continue reading

Jazz filled evening brings the lakecity out to Performances in the Park

A crowd of over 100 people gathered at last week’s Performances in the Park concert

Williams Lake man hoping to reunite wildfire cat with owner

Jim Wotzke said he’s been feeding the orange tabby since the 2017 wildfires

Police, fire, search and rescue, EHS respond to motor vehicle incident in Williams Lake

One person transported by ambulance

Justin Trudeau seeks to highlight climate policy in visit to Canada’s Far North

The country now has protection measures in place for almost 14 per cent of Canada’s marine and coastal areas

Manitoba manhunt shows lack of resources for missing Indigenous women: advocates

The massive manhunt has gripped the country since Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, went missing

Thieves steal ‘Old Town Road’ sign in B.C. as megahit song makes history

Following the theft of the street sign, Sicamous to sell reproductions for $25 each

Five things to know about the dangers of Manitoba’s northern wilderness

B.C. murder suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run

‘Fearsome-looking animal’ fossil discovered in Kootenay National Park

Researchers expect the animal was living at the bottom of the sea

‘Weird, creepy, inappropriate’ short films ends in suspension for B.C. teacher

James Thwaites was a teacher on call in the Nechako Lakes school district in early March 2018

Watchdog investigates video of Vancouver cop firing beanbag rounds at man on sidewalk

The investigation will be overseen by the OPCC but carried out by an outside police force

‘Human error’ caused mistakes in 32,000 B.C. Grade 12’s transcripts: education minister

Fleming said that ‘grades will be communicated directly to post-secondary institutions’

Police probe ‘suspicious vehicle’ thought to be linked to B.C. fugitives in northern Ontario

Caller thought males could be Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Most Read