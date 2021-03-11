Employee at Quesnel auto parts store receives cuts in scuffle with alleged shoplifter: RCMP

The alleged shoplifter is accused of a similar crimes this year, say Quesnel RCMP

An employee suffered several cuts after trying to stop an alleged shoplifter Tuesday, March 9 at a local business, said Quesnel RCMP.

Sgt. Richard Weseen said police were called to Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts on Malcolm Drive at about 3:20 p.m. where an altercation broke out after one of the employees noticed a man trying to hide items in his jacket.

When employees attempted to stop the man, Weseen said the suspect produced a knife and one of the employees received cuts to his hands and ear in the scuffle.

Weseen said RCMP were a block away when the 911 call was received. James Peter Alexander Halvorsen, a 37-year-old Quesnel resident, was taken into custody without incident and a knife was seized at the scene.

“Property and drug offences remain a high priority for the Quesnel RCMP. In many cases, property offenders commit crime to feed their drug habit. Those that are under the influence, or struggling to obtain their next high, can be very unpredictable and violent,” said Weseen. “We are very fortunate that the employee was not seriously injured during this incident.”

The news release noted Halvorsen is the same man accused of shoplifting and producing a knife at Eagle Home Building Centre on Feb. 18, and another similar event the same week.

Halvorsen has been charged with numerous offences, including robbery, assault and uttering threats. He will remain in custody until March 16.

