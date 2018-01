BC Air Ambulance will also be attending

Emergency vehicles are en route to a collision between a logging truck and a transport truck in a remote area past Crooked Lake.

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sergeant Del Byron said it was initially reported one driver was trapped, however that person has since been able to exit the vehicle.

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue were seen leaving Williams Lake shortly after 12 p.m. to respond to the emergency.

The incident happened 10 km out on Herding Road.

BC Air Ambulance is en route.