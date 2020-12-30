UPDATE: Emergency responders called to a kitchen fire at a home in Williams Lake

Update: A kitchen is a complete loss after a structure fire in Williams Lake.

Williams Lake Fire Department responded to the fire at 2002 Maple Street at around 3:30 pm Wednesday, Dec. 30.

“The first crew, once they entered and made their way upstairs they did encounter flames in the kitchen and were able to knock down the fire fairly quick because it got in the cupboards and everything around the stove,” said deputy chief Rob Warnock, noting there were no injuries.

Approximately 20 members of the WLFD attended the fire with three apparatus.

“It is not suspicious but is under investigation,” Warnock added.

Original story: Emergency services were called to a residential fire in the Glendale area Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 30.

RCMP said the call, which came in just before 4 p.m., was due to a kitchen fire at a home at Maple Street and 2nd Street and that everyone was OK.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake