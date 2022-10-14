Emergency preparedness for seniors focus of recent Elder College workshop in Williams Lake

Peggy Christianson, left, and Eva Navrot, of the Seniors Advocate office in Williams Lake and Dave Dickson, standing, Emergency Management at the city of Williams Lake and Cariboo Regional District gave a workshop on emergency preparedness for seniors for Elder College Thursday, Oct. 13. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Emergency preparedness for seniors was top of mind during an Elder College workshop held Thursday, Oct. 13 in Williams Lake.

Facilitated by long-time emergency support services personnel Dave Dickson and Eva Navrot, the afternoon-long ESS Seniors Preparedness Workshop provided seniors with information about what they need to know to prepare for an emergency.

In a group discussions the participants brainstormed about where they would go in an emergency and ways to determine if they are prepared ahead of time. A second topic discussed was about vulnerable people in the community, what makes them vulnerable and how they can be helped.

Through a question and answer period the participants were also asked how does the community keep track of and help seniors and vulnerable adults who have limited or no support people and where do they see gaps in emergency preparedness services in the community.

Participants left armed with information including a copy of the Emergency Preparedness Guide: What Seniors Need to Know.

The guide was funded by the Government of Canada through a New Horizons for Seniors Grant for the Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows Katzie Seniors Network.

Worksheets in the guide encourage seniors to create a personal support network so as not to rely on just one person.

Topics in the guide include flood, extreme weather, wildfire, earthquake, emergency kit, special items such as prescriptions and keys, mobility special items such a tire patch kits, hearing special items, vision special items, service animal and pet and emergency kit list.

“Our plan is to make one of our own guides,” said Navrot who works locally with the Seniors Advocate office at the Seniors Activity Centre, noting they are applying for funding to make create the guide.

Attending the workshop were Val Abela, Ruth Mazurkiewicz, Isobel Catling, Claudia Schalm, Kevin Mailhot, Margaret Pitton, Mary Ellison and Margaret Menzies and helping facilitate was Peggy Christianson, also with the local Seniors Advocate office in Williams Lake.

