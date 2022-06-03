Emergency department temporarily closed at 100 Mile District General Hospital

The department has closed for 24 hours due to “limited physician availability”

Limited physician availability has closed the emergency department of the 100 Mile House District General Hospital for 24 hours.

Interior Health said this shortage was unforeseen and that the emergency department will be closed from 8 a.m. Friday, June 3 to 8 a.m. Saturday, June 4. This closure comes amidst an ongoing shortage of health care professionals in the South Cariboo.

With the emergency department closed, IH said that those in need of emergency services should still call 911 or HealthLink BC at 811. Treatment can also be sought at the emergency departments at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake or the Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

More to come.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/p>

100 Mile HouseHospitals