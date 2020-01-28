Emergency crews responded to MVI on Horsefly Road

One person was extricated from his pickup truck and transported to hospital

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue’s auto extrication team helped rescue a man from a pickup truck involved in a collision with a commercial vehicle on Horsefly Road Tuesday, Jan. 28.

“We used the jaws of life to remove the door to extract one person,” CCSAR Chief Rick White told the Tribune Tuesday evening once crews had returned to the CCSAR hall in Williams Lake. “He was transported to the hospital by B.C. Emergency Health Services,”

The crash occurred on the Horsefly Road roughly 1.5 kilometres past the Miocene Fire Hall, White said, adding CCSAR responded with eight members and three trucks just after 3 p.m.

“When we arrived the Miocene Volunteer Fire Dept. and RCMP were already on scene.”

The extent of injuries and cause of the collision are not known at this time.



news@wltribune.com

