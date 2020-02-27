Emergency crews respond to truck trailer fire at Highway 97 brake check Thursday morning

There were no injuries as a result of the incident

Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department attend a chip truck fire at the brake check just north of Williams Lake, along Highway 97. (Angie Mindus photo)

Members of the RCMP and Williams Lake Fire Department rushed to the brake check just north of Williams Lake Thursday morning after the trailer of a truck caught on fire.

Black smoke could be seen billowing out of the back of the yellow Arrow Transportation Systems truck trailer, believed to be hauling wood chips, shortly before 7 a.m.

RCMP quickly blocked off the pull out while firefighters knocked down the fire quickly.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident and the trucker driver appeared to have been able to unhook the back trailer that was on fire from the rest of the unit.

No word yet on cause.

